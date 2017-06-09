Hikers rescued after searching for UFOs in Blue Hills Reservation

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - Three hikers who got lost in the Blue Hills were found by State Police on Thursday.

The group was stranded for hours in the dark Thursday night with no flashlight or cell phone service. A state police helicopter eventually located the hikers in the Milton woods.

Officers on the ground led the three hikers to safety.

The hikers say they should have been more prepared for the hike.

The trio said they were looking for UFOs at the time they got lost.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)