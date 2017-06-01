Hilary Clinton blames Russia, Comey for election loss

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Hilary Clinton is laying out the blame for losing the election.

She said even though Russian officials were able to hack into the election, they couldn’t have used their data against her without the help from Americans, most likely people from the Trump campaign.

She is also blaming James Comey and the FBI’s investigation into her emails.

“He dumps that on me on October 28th and I immediately start falling,” said Clinton. “Really interesting since mainstream media covered that like Pearl Harbor, front page everywhere, huge type.”

In the past, Clinton has also blamed herself for losing the election.

