Hillary Clinton honored by LGBT community

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Hillary Clinton was honored by the LGBT community at a charity event in New York City.

The former democratic presidential nominee was given the trail-blazer award for her support of LGBT rights.

In her speech, Clinton warned everyone that LGBT rights could be rolled back under President Trump.

Clinton also emphasized that the LGBT community has to vote in the 2018 midterm elections.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)