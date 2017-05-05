Hillary Clinton launches organization to support ‘resistance’ groups

Hillary Clinton is launching a political organization aimed at funding ‘resistance’ groups that stand up to President Trump.

Sources are saying that Clinton is working with former aides and donors to build the organization and work to fund groups that have impressed her since the election.

The new group’s launch date is not yet set, but could be as early as next week.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)