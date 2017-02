WELLESLEY, MA (WHDH) - Hillary Clinton will bring a little star power to her Alma Mater this spring.

The former Secretary of State will give the commencement address at Wellesley college in May.

Clinton spoke at her own graduation from the private, all female college in 1969.

