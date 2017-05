WELLESLEY, MA (WHDH) - Hillary Clinton will be in Massachusetts and returning to her Alma mater on Friday.

The former democratic presidential nominee will deliver the commencement address at Wellesley College.

Clinton also delivered the commencement address at the all-women’s school back in 1992 and made a speech when she graduated in 1969.

