Hillary Clinton took the stage at the 21st Annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Hillary Clinton took the stage at the 21st Human Rights Campaign National Dinner on Saturday.

The sold out event raised funds for LGBTQ equality.

Clinton took the stage to show her dedication and support.

“These days…as a person I’m OK, but as an American I am really concerned. I’m concerned about what the future holds for our country and for so many Americans,” said Clinton.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also spoke and was honored with the ‘National Equality Award’ for his company’s stance on equality.

