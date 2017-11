BOSTON (WHDH) - Hillary Clinton’s North American book tour will make a stop in Boston Tuesday.

Her latest memoir – entitled “What Happened” – details her loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

She will also share some of her experiences as a woman in politics.

The event is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Boston Opera House.

