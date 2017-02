HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - The Hingham commuter ferry service will be suspended due to emergency dock repairs.

The service suspension is expected to last all week.

Hingham ferry customers are encouraged to use the Greenbush commuter rail line or red line service from Quincy.

