HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Hingham Police are reminding drivers to buckle up after a rollover crash.

Police say a distracted driver crashed and flipped onto the sidewalk on Route 228 yesterday.

They say the driver didn’t have a seat belt on either.

The driver was injured but is expected to be okay.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)