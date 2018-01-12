Hingham Ferry Dock to reopen Monday

HINGHAM (WHDH) - The MBTA says it is reopening the Hingham Ferry Dock to customers on Monday.

The dock became structurally unsafe as brutally cold temperatures gripped the region in early January. It was immediately closed to passengers for evaluation and repairs.

The entire dock float system has been reconnected, according to officials. They say it has been relocated two feet forward in order to avoid being located where the previously damaged piles have been cut off and partially removed.

Regular service and scheduling is slated to resume on Monday.

I am pleased to report that #MBTA #Hingham ferry service will resume Monday morning, #MLKDay2018 Terrific work this week by the repair crews. Much thanks to our customers for their patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/cYeiocvbiN — Luis Manuel Ramírez (@LMRAMIREZGM) January 12, 2018

