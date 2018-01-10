Hingham Police search for missing man with Alzheimer’s

HINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Hingham are looking for a man with Alzheimer’s who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

John Kelliher, 82, was reported missing from the Linden Ponds retirement community on Route 53 at around 5:30 p.m. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with “DRA” on the front.

Kelliher does not have a car but police said an employee’s car was reported stolen from the same complex. Police believe the employee left the keys in the push-start car. The car is a black 2013 Lexus RX with Massachusetts license plates 966 3WE. Police said surveillance video shows these two incidents may be connected.

Kelliher’s wife said he knows how to drive but has not done so in a long time.

The State Police Air Wing and K-9’s have both been deployed in the area.

