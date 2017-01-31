HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police in a Massachusetts town are searching for the owner of a dog that was left in a cage on the side of the road.

Hingham police say the animal did not have any serious injuries when it was found around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

The dog was found with a blanket, leash, toys and food. It had been there for less than an hour.

The dog did not have a microchip. It was taken to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

