Hingham woman robbed after connecting to hotel wifi

HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Hingham woman said her bank account was drained after she connected to a wifi network at a hotel and police are now warning others to be careful.

Police said the woman was staying at a New England hotel and used the password-protected wifi to make purchases online. Weeks later, she found someone had siphoned money out of her checking and savings accounts. Police said $24,000 was stolen before she caught it.

People are warned to never use wifi they do not know is secure for anything involving money. Those who want to make purchases or do online banking safely are urged to use their data connection and not the wifi.

The woman’s bank made sure to refund her the missing $24,000.

