Hippo walked out of open-gate at safari park in Israel

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL (WHDH) — Surveillance video at a safari park in Israel showed a massive hippo walking out an open gate.

Park officials said they were lucky because that hippo decided to turn around and come back in shortly after leaving.

The hippo walked out of the park, which is located near Tel Aviv, on Wednesday.

Officials said they are now assessing the park’s security.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)