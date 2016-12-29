Historic Lebanon, NH church destroyed by fire

LEBANON, NH (WHDH) — An historic church in New Hampshire was destroyed by fire overnight.

Firefighters battled massive flames as well as freezing temperatures and icing issues early Thursday morning.

Fierce flames kept firefighters in Lebanon busy for several hours.

The church is located on the corner of Green and School streets.

Fire crews were worried that the church’s steeple could collapse.

Investigators are currently on the scene working to pinpoint how and where the fire started.

The roof of the church has collapsed in the back.

One firefighter suffered a shoulder injury while fighting the flames.

Power has been cut to surrounding neighborhoods while fire crews put out hot spots.

The church was formed back in 1860.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)