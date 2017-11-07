History will be made in Framingham as city votes to elect first mayor

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - History will be made Tuesday in Framingham as voters will be electing its first ever mayor after voting to become a city last spring. Framingham was formerly known as Massachusetts’ largest town.

Town meeting member Dr. Yvonne Spicer, who led a startup division at the Museum of Science, wants to focus on bringing high-wage jobs from the tech sector to Framingham. She also plans to revive the struggling downtown.

“I am the best choice for this position,” Spicer said. “Framingham needs a mayor with their best interest at heart. I am the people’s mayor.”

Former state representative and town selectman John Stefanini has been out of government for 16 years. He said he wants to get back in and focus on improving under performing schools, opening more parks and lowering the tax rate while attracting new business.

“I have spent 30 years inside and outside government,” Stefanini said. “I know our neighborhood’s and institutions and I have an incredible passion for our community.”

The salary for mayor in the city will be the highest in the state.

Spicer beat Stefanini is September’s preliminary elections.

