Hockey teams play for 11 days to raise money for charity

Buffalo, New York (WHDH) — Hockey players in Buffalo, New York set a world record for the longest hockey game.

The two teams played for 11 days, raising over 1.2 million dollars for the Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

Team Blue beat Team White, by a score of 1,725 to 1,697.

The Buffalo Sabres donated ice time and numerous restaurants, trainers and doctors provided support free of charge.

