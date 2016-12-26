Hoksett man charged for drug possession, driving with suspended license

HOOKSETT, NH (WHDH) - A 70-year-old man was charged for possession and transportation of drugs, according to Hooksett Sergeant Justin Sargent.

On Dec. 23, a Hooksett Police Officer stopped a car on Hooksett Road for a lane violation and found the driver’s license was suspended.

Donald Richman, 70, was charged with a DWI in June and lost driving privileges. Police were arresting Richman for driving after his suspension when they found he was also carrying drugs.

Richman was released on bail and will appear in court on Feb. 3, 2017.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)