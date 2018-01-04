HOLBROOK, MA (WHDH) - Some superintendents like to have a little fun when announcing snow days.

Holbrook’s administrators decided to channel Madonna to announce their school closing.

“As the snow falls down, we don’t really care. We’re in a nice warm spot, we want to stay right here. In the midnight hour, we hope we don’t lose power. Just have no fear, we’ll wait until roads are clear,” they sung.

Superintendent Julie Hamilton and staffers made the announcement by singing a parody of “Like A Prayer.”

The video ended with a message encouraging everyone to stay safe and warm.

