Holiday gift: Massachusetts town gives plow trucks to another town in need

SANDISFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts town at one end of the state has spread holiday cheer to a town at the other end that lost its entire snow-plowing fleet in a fire.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Quincy has given Sandisfield three used plow trucks that were delivered before Christmas.

Quincy’s mayor saw a report about the fire on a television news program and decided to donate the trucks. A spokesman for the mayor says the equipment otherwise would have been auctioned off as surplus.

Sandisfield Road Superintendent Bobby O’Brien says the trucks need a little work but are in good condition.

The state highway department and other cities also have pitched in to help, donating or lending equipment and assisting in plowing efforts.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)