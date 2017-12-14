Holiday shopping tip: Use strap to secure purse in your cart

(WHDH) — Police are urging all women to keep their purse secure and safe as the holiday shopping season kicks into full high gear.

“When using a shopping cart as you browse through the store, keep your purse zipped or closed and secure it to the cart by clipping the child safety belt through the strap(s),” Windham police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police said the simple safety measure will help prevent someone “from taking advantage of your distraction and running off with the purse.”

If your shopping cart does not have a strap, police suggest using an inexpensive carabiner clip.

