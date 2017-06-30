Holiday weekend traffic on Cape Cod backed up for miles

BOURNE, Mass. (WHDH) — Heading to Cape Cod this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July? Be prepared to sit in some agonizing traffic.

The Bourne Police Department shared a photo on Facebook Friday afternoon which showed traffic on Route 25 backed up as far as the eye can see.

They estimate a three-mile backup with about a two-mile backup on Route 3.

To track the traffic in real time, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)