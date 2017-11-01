Hollis, NH Police rescued six abandoned kittens left on side of road

HOLLIS, NH (WHDH) - Hollis, New Hampshire Police said they rescued six kittens that had been spotted along the side of the road.

Police said the kittens were left intentionally.

A responding officer adopted one of the kittens after the rescue. A family in town rescued two more of the kittens.

The remaining kittens were taken by Kitty Angels to be treated by a veterinarian.

Kitty Angels found another five cats, all of which have been taken into their care.

Kitty Angels said the kittens are not ready for adoption, but anyone interested in learning more about the rescued kittens, or adopting another animal, can contact them here.

