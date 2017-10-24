Holliston schools on lockdown after reported bank robbery

HOLLISTON, MA (WHDH) - Officials say that schools in Holliston have been placed in lockdown following a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a TD Bank on Washington Street was robbed at around 1:30 p.m. by two suspects wearing cartoon masks. Those suspects are currently at large.

According to officials, Adams Middle School, Miller Elementary School, and the Placentino School were locked down out of an “abundance of caution” while police searched for suspects.

Students at Adams will be held at the school until an all-clear is given by police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

