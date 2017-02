HOLYOKE, MA (WHDH) - Officials in western Massachusetts are set to open a budding business.

GTI Massachusetts is currently seeking permission from Holyoke officials to open a marijuana dispensary.

This would be the third marijuana dispensary in the works with Amherst and Palmer already set to open.

