HOLYOKE, MA (WHDH) - After a deadly New Years Day fire in Holyoke, the city is looking to make changes to smoke alarm requirements.

The city council is looking to require all landlords to install working smoke detectors.

And if the system is down they would be required to notify the fire department.

