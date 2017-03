Home Depot has announced that they are hiring.

The company said that they are aiming to fill more than 80,000 positions before the Spring season.

The company made it simple to apply, with a quick touch on your phone or iPad.

The jobs consist of part time, permanent and seasonal positions.

