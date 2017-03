FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A home in Framingham had to be evacuated Friday night.

A driver slammed into a parked car and then swerved into a gas main.

This happened on Main Street.

Emergency crews had to shut the gas off.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

