Home sought for newborn left in box outside Leominster hospital

LEOMINSTER (WHDH) - Officials say baby was found Wednesday night in a hospital parking lot in Leominster.

A nurse at UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital found the baby in a box and wrapped in a blanket outside her car around 6:30 p.m.

The baby was immediately taken inside and is said to be in stable condition.

A spokesperson says the hospital is a baby safe haven facility, which means that parents can surrender a newborn infant seven-days-old or younger at the hospital, without fear of repercussions.

The hospital is working on finding the baby a home.

