PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Police in Pawtucket were treated to a special performance.

A man played a song for officers on his saxophone after they brought him into the station and out of the cold.

The man says he is homeless and police found him sleeping at a bus stop during a 12 degree morning.

He says he hopes to be in a band again someday.

