Homeowner finds venomous rattlesnake on porch in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — Animal control is investigating after a homeowner found a rattlesnake on their front porch in Springfield.

Animal Control Supervisor Hannah Orenstein said the snake was a timber rattlesnake, one of two venomous snakes found in Massachuestts. Environmental police and animal control both responded to the house on William Street to handle the situation.

The snake was safely captured and released back into its natural habitat. Despite this snake sighting, Orenstein said residents should not expect to see rattlesnakes slithering around Springfield.

“I tihnk this is absolutely a fluky instance. I don’t think we’re going to see a rattlesnake population popping up in downtown Springfield,” said Orenstein.

Animal control said if you spot one of these snakes, do not try to touch it because they are venomous. You could also face a fine, as timber rattlesnakes are a protected species.

Officials believe the snake was intentionally placed on the porch and they are now investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)