MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a water main break in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officials say about 45 homes were impacted in the areas of Lowell Street, Maple to Ashland Streets, and Malvern Street, Lowell to Concord Streets. Five homes were uninhabitable, accorinding to crews on the scene.

The Manchester Fire Department has asked people to stay away from the area to allow crews to repair the break.

City officials are on the scene to assist residents. The Red Cross set up an overnight shelter at Manchester’s Central High School.

Fire officials say a disaster recovery center will be set up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Manchester Health Department for resident seeking help related to the incident. The Red Cross will also be onsite.

