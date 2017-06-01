Homicide investigation launched after elderly woman found dead in Needham

NEEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Needham launched a homicide investigation after officials said an elderly woman was found dead in her apartment late Wednesday night.

Laura Shifrina, 81, was found dead at around 11 p.m. by her daughter. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Shifrina was suffering from “sharp trauma.” Shifrina had lived in the public housing complex for elderly and disabled residents on Linden Street for about 15 years.

Friends said Shifrina worked as an engineer in Russia before she moved to America. She was part of the Massachusetts Club for Russian-Speaking Scientists. Neighbors said Shifrina was friendly but quiet and usually kept to herself.

Friend Alexsandr Yufa said he contacted Shifrina’s family after she did not come to their club meeting on Wednesday. Shifrina’s daughter went to her mother’s apartment, where she found her dead.

“Who could do that? Just to steal the car?” said Yufa.

Police also spent several hours searching for Shifrina’s 2011 red Ford Fiesta, which they said was stolen from her home. Police said the car was recovered Thursday at around 1 p.m. on Dorchester Avenue in Boston. No one was inside the car when it was discovered.

Needham Police Chief John Schlittler said the last homicide in the town was more than a decade ago.

Police said the incident is isolated and that there is no danger to the public. Schools in the area will see increased police patrols as a precaution.

Police do not know when exactly Shifrina died. They did not say if someone had forced their way into her apartment.

