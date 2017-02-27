Homicide investigation underway after body found at Everett apartment

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - A homicide investigation is underway after police found a decomposing body at an apartment in Everett on Saturday.

State troopers responded to an apartment on Oakland Avenue and found the body of a man believed to be in his 60s, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Officials said the body was in an “advanced state of decomposition.” Police said the building’s landlord made the discovery during a well-being check. Neighbors told 7News they noticed a bad smell coming from the apartment.

The Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death to be homicide, officials said. The cause of death is being withheld at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Everett Police are assisting State Police with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police.

