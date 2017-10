HONOLULU, HI (WHDH) — Honolulu has officially made texting and walking a fineable offense.

Officers handed out fliers telling people about the new law.

If caught, the first offense is $15 to $30 and after that first time, the fine amount could increase to $75 to $95.

Pedestrians will still be allowed to speak on the phone while crossing streets.

