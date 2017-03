HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) — A man was arrested in Hooksett, New Hampshire after police said he was drinking while driving a plow truck.

David Lembo, 41, was charged with DWI (subsequent offense) and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Lembo was released on bail and is due back in court at the end of the month.

