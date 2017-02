HOOKSETT, NH (WHDH) - Hooksett Police made three arrests after a short pursuit.

Officials say a man was behind the wheel of a car that failed to stop when the officer tried to pull him over.

The driver was taken into custody, as well as the two passengers who had warrants out for their arrest.

