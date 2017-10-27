‘Hope for Holly’: New campaign seeks tips in girl’s 1993 kidnapping, murder

(WHDH) — A push to re-open the Holly Piirainen murder case kicked off Friday as police seek to gather tips in an effort to crack the decades-old cold case.

The remains of Piirainen, 10, were found in the woods in Brimfield back in Aug. 1993. Her case still remains unsolved 24 years later.

Piirainen, of Grafton, was kidnapped in Sturbridge while her family was on vacation. Her body was found months later.

The new campaign comes after a recent arrest in the 25-year-old Lisa Ziegert case. Authorities say a DNA match led them to Gary Schara, the man they say killed Ziegert in 1992.

Schara’s DNA will now be run against other unsolved murder cases like Piirainen’s.

The Piirainen family is now asking for the public’s help to finally put the case to rest.

A $40,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve the case. A hotline has been set up for anyone to send information about the case. Anyone can call 413-505-5993.

