Hopkinton high school tradition sparks police response

HOPKINTON, MA (WHDH) - A group of Hopkinton High School students was accused of taking a senior tradition too far when the police were called.

Police said an elderly woman called 911 Sunday afternoon when a teenager ran into her garage carrying a big plastic water gun. In the 911 call, the woman told police it appeared to be a super soaker but she was not sure. She also said she was afraid the teenager would see her.

Police arrived on the scene with guns drawn and found the teenager and two others, who told police they were playing “Senior Assassin.” The game is an unofficial senior tradition, where high school students try to eliminate each other with water guns. While the game is not sanctioned by the school, they are aware it goes on, mostly off of school property.

The three teenagers were not arrested when the woman decided not to press charges. If arrested, they could have faced several felonies.

The teenagers told police they only went to the house because they thought a classmate lived there.

