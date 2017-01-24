SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rescued a horse that slipped into a deep ditch, off a road, in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to rescuers, a man was riding the 15-year-old horse, named Braga, Tuesday morning, along Southwest 168th Street and 199th Avenue.

Suddenly, a car drove by at a high speed, spooking the horse, causing it to jump to the side and consequently fall into a deep ditch, which was hidden underneath weeds and vegetation.

The ditch was so deep, you could barely see the horse’s head from above.

The man riding Braga was not injured and was able to climb off the horse and onto land.

Once the MDFR tactical unit arrived, they blindfolded Braga in order to calm him down before initiating their rescue.

Then, with the use of ropes and a strong sling, the tactical team was able to raise the horse up onto land, at around 10:45 a.m.

The horse was not injured.

“On a call like this, it’s nice, because our veterinarian is on call, and he actually arrived before any of the operations units did,” said one of the MDFR members on the scene, “so he was able to assess the scene, and then the first crews started to arrive, so they could assist him with that.”

Once on land, the horse was greeted by its owner and escorted back home.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)