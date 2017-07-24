Horse stuck on bridge falls on top of rider in Maine

HUDSON, Maine (AP) — Firefighters say a horse fell partially through a bridge and then on top of its rider after a rescue attempt in Maine.

The Hudson Fire Department was called Sunday after the horse’s legs had partially fallen through a space in the bridge — trapping its hooves in the gaps. WMTW-TV reports that the horse then fell on top of its rider unexpectedly while firefighters attempted to extricate the animal.

The rider and a second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. It is unclear how the second person was injured.

Eventually, fire officials freed the horse from the bridge with help from a tranquilizer and a front-loader.

After the rescue, the horse was loaded onto a trailer for transport. The animal suffered minor injuries.

