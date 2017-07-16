Hospital: Buses carrying nurses were attacked during strike

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston hospital where nurses and their supporters have been picketing while on strike says there was an alleged attack on buses carrying replacement nurses.

Tufts Medical Center claims “supporters threw coffee on bus drivers, pounded on windows and stood in front of the buses as they tried to leave” on Sunday.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association says the union doesn’t advocate the use of violence and that the incident involved members of “outside organizations.”

The 24-hour strike by about 1,200 nurses ended at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The nurses have been locked out by the hospital until Monday because about 320 temporary nurses hired to care for patients during the strike have a five-day contract.

The union and the hospital are at an impasse over staffing levels, pay and retirement benefits.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)