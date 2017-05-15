MIAMI (WSVN) – Police have captured a man after he allegedly stole an ambulance and led them on a chase in Miami, Monday morning.

David Bozeman, a patient at Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital, hopped into an unattended ambulance left outside the hospital and took off, sources told 7News.

7SkyForce HD flew over the area, near Northwest Eighth Avenue and Second Street, where the ambulance was reportedly stolen.

That patient collided with several vehicles during the incident, including a University of Miami shuttle bus. The bus driver was seen on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said he is expected to be OK.

Bozeman eventually made his way to Little Havana where his ride came to an end.

“I’m sorry to hear something like that, you know, an ambulance. That’s a vehicle that people need to save lives,” said resident Alberto Rodriguez.

After the man led police on a chase, he was pulled over and arrested, sources told 7News, at 950 N.W. 2 St.

Police then swarmed the hospital after the chaos subsided. “I just came out here. It’s just full of police inside,” said hospital patient Kenneth Wonsik.

Patients and visitors said they were shocked that someone could get away with an ambulance vehicle. “God knows what’s going on with that guy,” Rodriguez said. “Just pray for the best and hopefully things like that don’t happen again.”

7News crews tried to speak with the hospital, but they said they cannot comment since police are still investigating.

Charges have yet to be formally filed against Bozeman.

