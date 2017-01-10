Hostess recalls holiday Twinkies over salmonella fears

Hostess is voluntarily recalling its Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies due to fears of Salmonella contamination.

The confectionery coating on the Twinkies contain milk powder that may be contaminated, according to the FDA.

No illnesses have been reported. Salmonella poisoning can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recall includes White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies (UPC 888109111571), which were only sold in multipack boxes.

Anyone who purchased the affected product is urged to discontinue consumption and return them immediately.

