Hotel guest caught on camera punching out valet

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – Surveillance video captured what appears to be a hotel guest punching and knocking out a valet allegedly over the cost of parking his car.

The incident took place Tuesday at the Ocean Sky Hotel, located at 4060 Galt Ocean Drive, in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video from the incident shows a man discussing something with the valet attendant. During the conversation, the guest punches the valet’s face, knocking him out.

The valet is seen lying unconscious for about 20 seconds, and while passed out, the guest places the valet’s arms behind his back, in a manner that a police officer would when detaining someone. According to hotel staff, the man claimed to be a retired law enforcement officer.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and the valet was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

The guest has not been charged in the incident.

Fort Lauderdale Police released a statement in regards to the incident that reads, “The incident that occurred, based on the information provided to the officer at the time of the incident, is a Misdemeanor Battery … Misdemeanor Battery cases are commonly followed up by the victim with the State Attorney’s Office if they wish to do so. Should the facts of the incident change at a later time indicating a greater offense, the case will be followed up by our detectives.”

It is unknown if the valet filed any charges.

