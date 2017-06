BOSTON (WHDH) - Saturday was the 45th anniversary of the deadly 1972 fire at Hotel Vendome in Boston.

Several families gathered to honor the lives of the nine firefighters who died in the fire.

The memorial is on the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Dartmouth Street.

Watch the 7News video to see original footage from the four-alarm fire.

