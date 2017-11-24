Hourslong traffic delays reported at Wrentham Outlets on Black Friday

WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Many shoppers who flocked to the Wrentham Outlets to score Black Friday deals found themselves sitting in hourslong traffic delays.

Twitter user Dara Factor posted a photo from a parking lot at the outlets, saying that she had been sitting in traffic for five hours as of 7 p.m.

Going on hour 5! pic.twitter.com/syzW5SiMCx — Dara Factor (@daraafactorr) November 24, 2017

Earlier in the week, officials asked the public to follow directions and be patient getting in and out of the facility. Increased barriers, officers, K-9s, and other safety precautions were put into place to prevent any sort of possible attacks.

Mall security said in a statement that “there is definitely a back up of traffic right now, but we handle the inside property and the Wrentham police handle all traffic. We have been getting more than normal inquires and calls asking if there has been an accident, but the traffic is normal for a Black Friday.”

