House approves using lottery to fund kindergarten

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House has approved a plan to fund full-day kindergarten with revenue from the Keno lottery game, though its fate is uncertain in the Senate.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has made full-day kindergarten one of his top initiatives. Nearly 75 percent of New Hampshire communities already offer full-day kindergarten, but the state only pays half the standard per-student amount for those pupils.

The bill approved by the House on Thursday would provide an additional $1,100 per student in districts that adopt full-day programs paid for via lottery revenues. It now goes back to the Senate, which has frequently opposed that funding mechanism.

Sununu praised the House for moving the bill forward.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)