FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters were on the scene early Sunday morning after a house went up in flames in Falmouth.

The fire started at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews worked through the early morning to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

